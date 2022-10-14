PSG vs Marseille: schedule, TV channel, online streaming, possible line-ups and forecast

The Parisians resume work for league duties, thus seeking to strengthen their position at the top of the table of the highest French competition. Those of Galtier, in their last matches have not been able to achieve a victory as such but rather a string of tied matches and very likely they will seek victory.
Where will PSG vs Marseille be played?
Where to watch PSG vs Marseille in Latin America
ESPN2, Star+
Where to watch PSG vs Marseille in Spain
to be confirmed
About PSG
One of the good news for the team from the Parisian capital is the return to training of Lionel Messi. With the Argentine, the team recovers a very important asset with which they will surely increase the chances of winning and doing so with an advantage. PSG is currently the leader in the French league. This same week, some rumors began to emerge about Kylian Mbappé and his alleged disagreement with the club. According to rumors, the French star asked to leave the club as soon as possible.
Possible lineup of PSG
Donnarumma, Ramos, Marquinhos, Danilo, Hakimi, Vitinha, Verratti, Bernat, Sarabia, Neymar and Mbappé.
About the Marseille
Alexis Sánchez’s Marseille comes from signing two great games in Europe with a special participation of the Chilean Sánchez. Despite signing good games in the Champions League, the Focenses have just seen a defeat in the French league.
Possible alignment of Marseille
López, Mbemba, Baily, Balerdi, Tavares, Veretout, Rongier, Clauss, Guendouzi, Harit, Alexis Sánchez.
90 min forecast
2-2
