PSG vs Marseille: schedule, TV channel, online streaming, possible line-ups and forecast

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 14, 2022
in Sports
0

The Parisians resume work for league duties, thus seeking to strengthen their position at the top of the table of the highest French competition. Those of Galtier, in their last matches have not been able to achieve a victory as such but rather a string of tied matches and very likely they will seek victory.

Where will PSG vs Marseille be played?

Where to watch PSG vs Marseille in Latin America

ESPN2, Star+

Where to watch PSG vs Marseille in Spain

to be confirmed

About PSG

One of the good news for the team from the Parisian capital is the return to training of Lionel Messi. With the Argentine, the team recovers a very important asset with which they will surely increase the chances of winning and doing so with an advantage. PSG is currently the leader in the French league. This same week, some rumors began to emerge about Kylian Mbappé and his alleged disagreement with the club. According to rumors, the French star asked to leave the club as soon as possible.

Possible lineup of PSG

Donnarumma, Ramos, Marquinhos, Danilo, Hakimi, Vitinha, Verratti, Bernat, Sarabia, Neymar and Mbappé.

Kylian Mbappé

Mbappé with PSG / Socrates Images/GettyImages

About the Marseille

Alexis Sánchez’s Marseille comes from signing two great games in Europe with a special participation of the Chilean Sánchez. Despite signing good games in the Champions League, the Focenses have just seen a defeat in the French league.

Possible alignment of Marseille

López, Mbemba, Baily, Balerdi, Tavares, Veretout, Rongier, Clauss, Guendouzi, Harit, Alexis Sánchez.

Alexis Sanchez

Alexis Sanchez with Marseille / Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

90 min forecast

2-2


