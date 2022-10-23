PSG vs Maccabi Haifa: schedule, TV channel, online streaming, possible line-ups and forecast

This Tuesday, October 25, the Israeli team visits the Princes Park in a game that seems vital if they want to maintain the slightest hope of getting out of the group stage (something that seems quite complicated) or to earn a place in the Europe League remaining third in the group. Recall that the Haifa team lost in the first leg by 1 goal to 3 against PSG.

Maccabee Haifa: VDDD

Defenses: Bernat, Marquinhos, Ramos

Media: Nuno Mendes, Verratti, Vitinha, Achraf Hakimi

Forwards: Neymar, Mbappe, Messi

Defenses: Sundgren, Batubinsika, Goldberg, Cornud

Media: Chery, Lavi, Abu Fani

Forwards: Atzili, Pierrot, Dean David

PSG 2 – 0 Maccabi Haifa