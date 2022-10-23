PSG vs Maccabi Haifa: schedule, TV channel, online streaming, possible line-ups and forecast

come back the UEFA champions league with its fifth and penultimate day and with it a series of decisive matches. In Group H PSG Y benficaboth with two wins and two draws, are fighting to go through as group leaders, while trailing behind are Juventus Y Maccabee Haifaboth with 3 points.
This Tuesday, October 25, the Israeli team visits the Princes Park in a game that seems vital if they want to maintain the slightest hope of getting out of the group stage (something that seems quite complicated) or to earn a place in the Europe League remaining third in the group. Recall that the Haifa team lost in the first leg by 1 goal to 3 against PSG.
Date: Tuesday, October 25
Location: Paris
Stadium: Princes Park
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. Spain, 2:00 p.m. Mexico, 4:00 p.m. Argentina.
Channel: Movistar+ Champions League 3 and Movistar Champions League 6 (Spain), HBO Max and TNT Sports (Mexico) and ESPN and Star+ in Argentina.
PSG: EEVV
Maccabee Haifa: VDDD
After the victory by 3 goals to 0 against the Ajaccio on matchday 12 of the Ligue 1, with two goals from Kylian Mbappé and a goal from Lionel Messi, PSG arrive plugged into their Champions League match at home. In the European competition, the Parisians do not enjoy a comfortable advantage over the second (the benfica) as if they do it in the French league, so they will go for everything.
Goalie: Donarumma
Defenses: Bernat, Marquinhos, Ramos
Media: Nuno Mendes, Verratti, Vitinha, Achraf Hakimi
Forwards: Neymar, Mbappe, Messi
After two victories in the last two days of the Israeli Premier LeagueMaccabi Haifa returns for the fifth day of the European competition as the leader of their national league and with two finals ahead of them if they want, at least to continue playing in a European competition (Europa League).
Goalie: Cohen
Defenses: Sundgren, Batubinsika, Goldberg, Cornud
Media: Chery, Lavi, Abu Fani
Forwards: Atzili, Pierrot, Dean David
The good inertia of Maccabi Haifa will not be able to with a superior Paris Saint-Germain in all aspects and with the desire to seal their almost assured pass to the round of 16.
PSG 2 – 0 Maccabi Haifa
