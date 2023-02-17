After the defeat against Bayern Munich in the round of 16 of the Champions League, Paris Saint Germain will once again compete in the highest competition in French football. He will do it against Lille next Sunday, February 19 at 1:00 p.m. Spanish in his stadium, in front of his fans. The Parisian team comes to this match as the first classified with 54 points while their rival is fifth in the standings with 41 points.
TV channels: to confirm
Live streaming: to confirm
TV channels: ESPN
Live streaming: Star+
TV channels: ESPN3
Live streaming: Star+
TV channels: BeinSports
Live streaming: Fubo TV
TV channels: ESPN
Live streaming: Star+
psg: 3
Tie:0
Lille: 2
psg: VVDDD
Lille: DEVEV
PSG comes to this match as first classified and after losing by a goal to nil against Bayern Munich in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League.
Renato Sanches and Mukiele will not be available for this match.
Possible alignment of the PSG
Donnarumma; Hakimi, Ramos, Marquinhos, Bernat; Verratti, Vitinha, Fabián Ruíz; Messi, Neymar, Mbappé.
Lille will travel to Paris with the absence of Ismaily, Ounas and Leny Yoro.
Possible alignment of Lille
Chevalier; Diakité, Fonte, Djaló, Weah; Zhegrova, Angel Gomes, Cabella, André, Bamba; Johnthan David.
PSG 2-1 Lille
