The league competitions are about to start and as it could not be less, Ligue 1 is about to start a new season. Next Saturday, August 12, Paris Saint Germain will have its first league commitment in which Luis Enrique will make his debut on the benches of the Parisian club in this competition, he will do so against Lorient.
In which stadium is PSG vs Inter Milan played?
City: Paris France
Stadium: Princes Park
Date: Saturday August 12
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain; 4:00 p.m. in Argentina; 1:00 p.m. in Mexico
How can you watch PSG vs Inter Milan on television in Spain?
Television channel:DAZN
live streaming: Eurosport 2, Eurosport Player
How can you watch PSG vs Inter Milan on television in Argentina?
live streaming: DirecTV, ESPN
How can you watch PSG vs Inter Milan on television in Mexico?
live streaming: DirecTV, ESPN
How can you watch PSG vs Inter Milan on television in Colombia?
live streaming: DirecTV, ESPN
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors
|
0-3V
|
Friendly
|
Inter de Milan
|
1-2V
|
Friendly
|
cherry blossom osaka
|
2-3 D
|
Friendly
|
al nassr
|
0-0E
|
Friendly
|
Le Havre
|
2-0V
|
Friendly
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
A.F.C. Bournemouth
|
2-0 D
|
Friendly
|
nantes
|
3-1V
|
Friendly
|
Le Havre
|
0-2V
|
Friendly
|
guingamp
|
2-2E
|
Friendly
|
concarneau
|
3-3 E
|
Friendly
On behalf of the Parisian team, they will not be able to count on Sergio Rico for this match due to the head injury he suffered. So far it is unknown when he will be available again for Luis Enrique
Meanwhile, the Lorient coach will be able to count on all his players for the league debut against PSG
paris saint germain: Donnarumma; Hakimi Achraf, Marquinhos, Skriniar, Theo Hernandez; Manuel Ugarte, Fabian Ruiz, Vitinha; Carlos Soler, Goncalo Ramos, Marco Asensio
Lorient: Yvon Mvogo; Kalulu, Le Goff, Talbi, Meite, Benjamin Mendy; Abergel, Le Bris, Makengo; Faivre, Dieng
paris saint germain 4-1 Lorient
