The soccer preseason is underway and the teams are preparing to refine their performance for the new season. In this article, we will focus on the exciting first friendly for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). We will analyze the expectations of the team, the possible alignments and the players to take into account. In addition, we will explore the opponent’s strengths and weaknesses and how this encounter can lay the foundation for PSG’s success in the coming season.
In which stadium is PSG vs Le Havre played?
City: Paris France
Stadium: Princes Park
Date: Friday, July 21
Schedule: 17:00 in Spain, 12:00 in Argentina and 09:00 in Mexico
How can you watch PSG vs Le Havre on television in Spain?
Television channel: Not available
How can you watch PSG vs Le Havre on television in Argentina?
Live stream: DirecTV
How can you watch PSG vs Le Havre on television in Mexico?
Live stream: Sky or Blue to Go
How can you watch PSG vs Le Havre on television in Colombia?
Live stream: DirecTV
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
clermont
|
2-3 D
|
league 1
|
Strasbourg
|
1-1
|
league 1
|
auxerre
|
1-2V
|
league 1
|
Ajaccio
|
5-0V
|
league 1
|
Troyes
|
1-3V
|
league 1
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Triglav Kranj
|
2-9V
|
Friendly
|
Dijon FCO
|
1-0V
|
league 2
|
Bastia
|
1-1
|
league 2
|
valenciennes
|
0-2D
|
league 2
|
Annecy
|
1-0 D
|
league 2
He psg It has several injured players for this first friendly. Sergio Rico has not recovered from the accident he suffered in Spain, Kurzawa has knee problems. Kimpembe continues to recover from his Achilles tendon injury in the same way as Neymar from his sprained ankle. Finally, Lucas Hernández, who is recovering from a torn cruciate ligament, will not be able to attend. Le Havre has no injuries.
psg: Donnarumma; Skriniar, Marquinhos, Danilo, Bernat; Verratti, Fabián, Vitinha, Ekitiké, Mbappé and Asensio.
Le Havre: Kone, Salmier, Operi, Nego, Kinkoue, Mbemba, Joujou, Ebonog, Logbo, Diawara and Soumaré
PSG 3-0 Le Havre
