Paris Saint-Germain faces Inter Milan in an electrifying friendly match. Two giants of world soccer will collide in a duel full of emotions, contrasting styles and shining stars. Get ready to live an epic night full of passion and high-level football!
In which stadium is PSG vs Inter Milan played?
City: Paris France Stadium: Princes Park
Date: Tuesday August 1
Schedule: 12:00 in Spain, 07:00 in Argentina and 04:00 in Mexico
How can you watch PSG vs Inter Milan on television in Spain?
TV channel: no information
How can you watch PSG vs Inter Milan on television in Argentina?
Live stream: DirecTV
How can you watch PSG vs Inter Milan on television in Mexico?
Live stream: Sky or Blue to Go
How can you watch PSG vs Inter Milan on television in Colombia?
Live stream: DirecTV
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
cherry blossom osaka
|
2-3 D
|
Friendly
|
al nassr
|
0-0
|
Friendly
|
Le Havre
|
2-0V
|
Friendly
|
clermont
|
2-3 D
|
league 1
|
Strasbourg
|
1-1
|
league 1
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
al nassr
|
1-1
|
Friendly
|
Pergolettese
|
10-0V
|
Friendly
|
Manchester City
|
1-0 D
|
UCL
|
Turin
|
0-1V
|
A series
|
Atalanta
|
3-2V
|
A series
Good news for Inter and PSG fans! In the run-up to the exciting friendly match between two European giants, there are no reports of injured players for either team. Both squads will be in top form, which promises an even more competitive and spectacular matchup.
psg: Kaylor Navas; Achraf, Marquinhos, Lucas, Kurzawa; Danilo, Zaïre-Emery, Fabian; Kang-in Lee, Ekitike, Asensio.
Inter: Stankovic, Acerbi, Bastoni, De Vrij, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu, Federico Dimarco, Denzel Dumfries, Lautaro Martinez, Correa
PSG 2-0 Inter
