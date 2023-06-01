PSG will close in front of their fans a season to forget: eliminated from the Champions League in the round of 16 against Bayern Munich and eliminated from the Cup at the hands of Marseille. All this in the last meeting of Lionel Messi defending the Parisian elastic, Galtier has already confirmed that he will not continue next season. Here we show you everything you need to know about the meeting:
In which stadium is PSG vs Clermont played?
City: Paris
Stadium: The Park of the Princes
Date: Saturday June 3
Match time: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
How can you watch PSG vs Clermont on television in Spain?
Television channel: Eurosport Player Spain
Live stream: DAZN
How can you watch PSG vs Clermont on television in Argentina?
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
Live stream: Star+
How can you watch PSG vs Clermont on television in Mexico?
Television channel: to confirm
Live stream: Star+
How can you watch PSG vs Clermont on television in the United States?
Television channel: beIN SPORTS
Live stream: fuboTV
How can you watch PSG vs Clermont on television in Colombia?
Television channel: ESPN
Live stream: Star+
Radio stations to follow the game in Spain
It can only be followed through the EuroSport narration
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
satrasburg
|
1-1
|
league 1
|
auxerre
|
1-2V
|
league 1
|
Ajaccio
|
5-0V
|
league 1
|
Troyes
|
1-3V
|
league 1
|
Lorient
|
1-3 D
|
league 1
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Lorient
|
2-0V
|
league 1
|
Brest
|
2-1D
|
league 1
|
lyons
|
2-1V
|
league 1
|
auxerre
|
1-1
|
league 1
|
reims
|
1-0
|
league 1
PSG injuries
Galtier has a plague of casualties for this match. The following players will not be available: Fabián Ruíz, Ekitike, Marquinhos, Neymar, Mukiele, Nuno Mendes, Kimpembe and Sergio Rico
Injuries at Clermont
Clermont Foot does not have any player suspended or injured
possible alignments
psg: Donnarumma, Ramos, Pereira, Bithsuabu, Bernat, Zare Emey, Vitinha, Verrati, Renato, Messi and Mbappé
Clermont Foot: Diaw, Seidu, Wieteska, Caufriez, Zeffane, Borges, Gonalons, Gastien, Maurer, Khaoui, Kyei
90min forecast
PSG 3-1 Clremont Foot
