PSG vs Auxerre: how to watch on TV, online streaming, latest team news and forecast

The PSG he goes on hiatus for him Qatar World Cup 2022 as the undisputed leader of the Ligue 1 no matter what happens in his match against the newly promoted auxerre in the fifteenth league day in France. Both teams have not met in a league game since the 2011-12 season, Auxerre’s last in the first division so far.
However, all games count and a puncture against the Burgundian team could bring the lens, his closest pursuer, less than a game away from the Parisian leadership. Here is everything you need to know about the match:
Date: Sunday, November 13
Location: Paris France
Stadium: Princes Park
Schedule: 1:00 p.m. in Spain, 9:00 a.m. in Argentina and 6:00 a.m. in Mexico
Referee: Thomas Leonard
Channel: unconfirmed
Online streaming: unconfirmed
Channel: ESPN Argentina
Online streaming: Star+
Schedule: 9:00 a.m.
Channel: ESPN Mexico
Online streaming: Star+
Schedule: 6:00 a.m.
Channel: beIN Sports
Channel: fubo TV
Channel: ESPN2
Online streaming: Direct TV stream
Schedule: 7:00 a.m. East Coast / 4:00 a.m. West Coast
WHERE TO SEE THE HIGHLIGHTS?
They can be seen at the end of the match on the official YouTube account of Ligue 1.
PSG: VVVVE
HELP: EVDED
PSG News
those of Christophe Galtier They arrive as established leaders of the league championship but they must not lose their way in the face of a quarrelsome rival like Auxerre. In addition, the coach of the Parisians will surely bet on a more conservative line-up due to the extreme proximity of the World Cup event and the large presence of international players in the squad such as Kylian Mbappe either Leo Messi.
News from the Auxerre
The Burgundian team arrives at the match against the almighty PSG as 15th classified after an irregular league start. The Blue and Whites, recently promoted, have spent more than a decade without visiting the Princes Park, due to his status as newly promoted to Ligue 1 after his last campaign in the first division back in 2011-12. The Burgundy side, who saw their golden age in the late 1990s and early 2000s, will go all out against the King of France.
Prediction PSG vs Auxerre:
Those from Galtier will come out with everything for a weaker Auxerre who, however, will manage to scratch a point against a cautious leader with more than one absence.
PSG 1 – 1 Auxerre
