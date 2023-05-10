PSG will seek to certify the French league title as soon as possible, with 4 games to go before Ligue 1 ends and with Lens six points behind. In this match against Ajaccio, the spotlight will focus on Leo Messi’s return to eleven. The Argentine will dress short again after the sanction imposed by the club for his trip to Saudi Arabia and which they have finally lifted. Here we leave you with all the information related to the great game that we will see this Saturday of the Parisian team:
In which stadium is PSG vs Ajaccio played?
City: Paris
Stadium: The Park of the Princes
Date: Saturday May 13
Match time: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
How can you watch PSG vs Ajaccio on television in Spain?
Television channel: Eurosport Player Spain
Live stream: DAZN
How can you watch PSG vs Ajaccio on television in Argentina?
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
live streaming:Star+
How can you watch PSG vs Ajaccio on television in Mexico?
Television channel: To be confirmed
live streaming:Star+
How can you watch PSG vs Ajaccio on television in the United States?
Television channel: beIN SPORTS
Live stream: fuboTV
How can you watch PSG vs Ajaccio on television in Colombia?
Television channel: ESPN
Live stream: Star+
Radio stations to follow the game in Spain
It can be followed through the main radio stations in the country, Radio Marca, Cadena COPE, Cadena SER, Onda Cero and Radio Nacional.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Toulouse
|
0-0
|
league 1
|
Lille
|
3-0 (loss)
|
league 1
|
Brest
|
0-0
|
league 1
|
Strasbourg
|
3-1 (loss)
|
league 1
|
auxerre
|
0-3 (loss)
|
league 1
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Troyes
|
1-3 (win)
|
league 1
|
Lorient
|
1-3 (loss)
|
league 1
|
Angers
|
1-2 (win)
|
league 1
|
Lenses
|
3-1 (win)
|
league 1
|
Nice
|
0-2 (win)
|
league 1
Possible alignment of the PSG
Donnarumma, Bernat, Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos, Danilo, Vitinha, Verratti, Soler, Fabián Ruiz, Mbappé, Messi
Possible alignment of the Ajaccio
Leroy, Kone, Avinel, Gonzalez, Youssouf, Bayala, Marchetti, Coutadeur, Nouri, Idrissy, Oko.
90min forecast
PSG 3-0 Ajaccio
