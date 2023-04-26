PSG, record deficit of 368 million euros and total wages at 729. The whole situation

Budget Week, the body responsible for supervising the accounts of French clubs, the DCG extensionreleased those from last season and, as expected, the Paris Saint-Germain has accumulated losses unprecedented in recent years.

Exactly as reported calciomercato.comPSG suffered a deficit equal to 368 million euroswhich led to the Uefa to issue a yellow card to the club chaired by in August Nasser Al-Khelaifi for not complying with the Financial Fair Play. Signings in recent seasons, especially engagements, have had a major impact on the salary cap, which has reached a record 729 million.

While in the last season, which runs from 1 July 2021 to 30 June 2022, the PSG spent 181 million euros on transfers, including the 35 he had to pay to Monaco for the renewal of Kylian Mbappe (a variable contemplated in the sale of the striker in 2017). To this, as a careful article by AS points out, must be added the 39.4 million that PSG has disbursed for fees to agents and intermediaries, the highest figure in all of French football. Marseille, for example, spent nine, Monaco ten.

