The Auteuil curve will not accompany the last four games towards the 11th title: “”We suspend all support activities”. Contest the stars of the team but also the top management of the club

Not of transport or public administration, as has often happened in recent months to contest the pension reform. Crossing their arms, or rather, remaining silent, this time are, again, the PSG ultras. The Auteuil curve will not accompany the last four days of the club towards the eleventh title, breaking not only with the stars, from Messi to Neymar, but now also with the management. And with President Al Khelaifi in particular.

On the upper floors, in fact, the protest under the windows of the headquarters by the ultras who last week asked for the resignation of the president was not appreciated. Chants perceived as a snub by the top executive who, upon his arrival in Paris, piloted the gradual return of the ultras to the Parc des Princes when all the fan associations had previously been dissolved by the authorities, after years of violence and clashes. In short, a climate of ingratitude and distrust reigns between the parties, after the club, on Sunday, had decided to cancel the 450 seats reserved for the away ultras in Troyes, in retaliation. All after having dissociated from the group of fans who went to Neymar's house to order him to leave.

The meeting on Tuesday evening between the management and representatives of the curve that went on strike was useless: "We suspend all support activities", the Cup, Collective Ultras Paris announced yesterday. No cheering, like last year, when the protest, however, started immediately after the elimination in the round of 16 of the Champions League. This year, the ultras had decided to continue following the team despite going out again in the round of 16, while contesting the stars branded as mercenaries, from Messi to Neymar, but also the coach, and precisely the top management. The club leaves the door open for constructive dialogue. In the meantime, Messi could smile as he will be able to return to the Parco dei Principi more calmly on Saturday for the match against Ajaccio. Even if all the other stadium fans could boo him again, no less hostile to the Argentine, identified as the symbol of another flop year.

May 11, 2023 (change May 11, 2023 | 3:17 pm)

