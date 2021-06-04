As reported ESPN through its journalists Moisés Llorens and Samuel Mardsen, PSG tries to torpedo the signing of Georginio Wijnaldum by Barça. Always according to ESPN, the French have done an economic offer much more powerful than Barça and now the player will have to decide between the PSG money and the word pawned with Ronald Koeman.

At Barça they trusted this Friday to close the signings of Wijnaldum and Depay next week. Wijnaldum’s signing had been practically closed last week with the visit of the agent, Humphrey Nijman, and his lawyer, Jan Kabalt, to the Camp Nou offices. The Dutchman was going to sign a three-year contract that Laporta hopes won’t blow up now. The relations between clubs are not the best and the operation is reminiscent, in a way, of that of Frenkie de Jong, who was true to his word and his dream of wearing the Barça shirt and ended up committing to Barça after a lightning trip from Josep Maria Bartomeu to Amsterdam.