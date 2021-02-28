Bruno Fernandes has become the heart of Manchester United. His 22 goals and 13 assists make him the top candidate to win the award for best player in the Premier League and with his arrival he brought the team out of depression. The symbiosis between club and player is total, but in football, as in life, a decision could have changed everything, since PSG tangled with the signing of the Portuguese when he still belonged to Sporting from Portugal, as recognized by Thomas Tuchel.

The German, now rooted in Chelsea but a Parisian coach at the time, explained in the preview of the Red Devils’ visit to Stamford Bridge that Bruno was seriously considered future-proof by Antero Henrique, the sports director who preceded Leonardo in the Park of the Princes. “We fight hard to connect with him and bring him to our team. They called my attention to him to see him more closely, so we watched him for many, many games and we followed him. We try to get in touch with him so that he can carry it out (the signing) “Tuchel recounted.

However, the player made a decision that, just over a year later, has proven to be more than correct: “Obviously it was decided (to go to United) and I never got to deal with him personally, but we tried even though he went in another direction.”. This Sunday from 5:30 pm he will have him in front of him and regrets about it: “It is bad for us that now we have to play against him.”

Fairy tale

And, the aforementioned numbers have confirmed him (at Sporting it already was) as the midfielder with the sharpest fang in Europe. Few cases so accurately represent the expression ‘fall on your feet’ In one place, since from the moment he set foot in Old Trafford, Bruno has emerged as the leader on which Solskjaer builds the Mancunian attack, ahead even of local idol Marcus Rashford. “The impact he has had since joining Manchester United is indescribable and incredible.”Tuchel added.

“To come from Portugal, from a big, competitive team but not in the strongest league, and jump to one of the biggest teams in the Premier League and in Europe and have this kind of impact … I can only show the utmost respect for him. He’s amazing, one of the best midfielders in the world (…). To achieve this impact individually in football you must belong to the elite, because it is almost impossible “, concluded that of Krumbach, clearly an admirer of Bruno Fernandes, but who will have to design a scheme that minimizes the enormous danger that he faces.