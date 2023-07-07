The ultimatum that Paris Saint-Germain has given to Kylian Mbappé has a precise deadline: July 31st. By that date, the Frenchman will have to renew his contract with the club or he will be officially put up for sale. This is what we learn from an article published by The Team , which tells of a three-page letter, dated last Monday, that the Parisians delivered to the player. The French newspaper also reports an excerpt: “We discussed a very ambitious signing, which we were only able to partially approve given the conditions of the transfer market and regulatory constraints. Conditions completely beyond our control, yet we still tried to satisfy the requests differently from what we would have done for any other footballer without being fatal for the club”.

There is also talk of “lack of sincerity” regarding the attacker’s public stance who has made it known that he wants to stay in Paris for next season but without renewing. With the intention, therefore, of getting rid of zero in 2025 or in any case under more favorable conditions. And yet, writes l’Equipe, there was a verbal agreement with Mbappé: he would have been sold in 2024 if he had wanted it, otherwise he would have renewed. The problem is in his exit, which effectively exposes PSG to the risk of losing its star without even being able to monetize enough, in a completely unexpected way. This aspect was also reiterated by Nasser Al-Khelaifi during yesterday’s presentation by Luis Enrique. “We don’t want the club to be held hostage to his decision. We want him to stay but we can’t lose the best player in the world for free. It wouldn’t be like him, he’s a fantastic guy: doing so would weaken us,” said the president.