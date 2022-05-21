PSG had no mercy on Metz, who was the scapegoat who paid the consequences of facing a team thirsty with hunger and euphoric after the imminent renewal of Mbappé. The Parisians announced the extension of their star’s contract until 2025 in the run-up to the match and put an end to a season that, although it has not been entirely good, the renewal of the French international makes up for everything. The newly signed until 2025 by the capital entity was, how could it be otherwise, the great star of the match, scoring a hat-trick and receiving a deafening ovation which will be his hobby for the next three years. PSG thrashed Metz 5-0 and closed the season with a sweet taste for having renewed one of the best players in the world.

In Di María’s last game and in the match in which PSG was going to celebrate the renewal of Kylian Mbappé, Pochettino decided to join the fantastic four in attack and came out with everything against a Metz that was playing for salvation in the most difficult stadium in French football. The Argentine, sentenced by Qatar, sat for the last time on the bench of the current Ligue 1 champion.

The game was a military walk for PSG. Mbappé scored a brace in just 25 minutes and raised even more enthusiasm in some noisy stands of the Parc des Princes that did not stop giving him affection during the 90 minutes. Before the break, Neymar practically sentenced the match with a great definition and Metz only had to hope that Saint-Étienne did not draw in Nantes in the second half so as not to be officially relegated to Ligue 2. In the second half, Kylian Mbappé He continued his show scoring a hat-trick as soon as he left the locker room tunnel and the public, who ended the indefinite strike after the elimination against Real Madrid, gave him a spectacular ovation.

As if that were not enough, Di María, who said goodbye to the PSG fans this Saturday, joined Pochettino’s scoring party with a goal that also received a spectacular ovation from the Parc des Princes, who made the highest assistant in the history of the club king and received a corridor from his teammates to say goodbye to the team in which he has always been considered a pawn of the stars rather than a top-level player. There was no time for more and PSG closed the season with a hand against Metz, who are relegated to Ligue 2.