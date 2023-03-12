Pogba’s season at Juventus has been terrifying. The Frenchman, at this point in the season, is just adding his first official minutes of the campaign, this due to an injury that he has suffered since the club’s pre-season duels in the summer. The latter is not a minor fact, since it must be taken into account that the Frenchman is the best paid of the entire squad and he is not weighing his salary with his football.
As if that were not enough, in recent days the player has been ruled out by Allegri’s coaching staff due to disciplinary issues, that is, the instance of the Frenchman within the Turin squad is being a total headache, which is why And coupled with the financial problems of the Italians, the Juventus board is already considering Paul’s departure for the following summer.
For this reason, from France they report that PSG welcomes the arrival of Pogba to the team. The French club considers that Paul still has the sporting skills to take on a challenge of this caliber and they consider that he would be an ideal partner for Verrati, since in every way, both players are different from each other and therefore possibly complementary. In case of leaving, Paul will seek the termination of his contract, but still the French team is willing to pay for the sale of him as long as the price does not go through the skies because Paul’s present is not the best .
