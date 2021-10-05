Zapping Eleven Mondial TOP 10: The most beautiful jerseys in Ligue 1 2021/2022

The summer Mercato ended only a few weeks ago with a PSG which marked the spirits. Messi, Donnarumma, Wijnaldum, Sergio Ramos and Hakimi arrived at a club which also decided to keep Kylian Mbappé. A great host of the summer market, the capital club obviously does not intend to stop there.

Indeed, the Italian journalist specializing in the Mercato, Fabrizio Romano confided in his podcast that PSG had already decided to be very greedy next summer! “PSG are working on something important next summer! They want to do something important in the midfield ”. A statement that in particular turned attention to Paul Pogba, the Manchester United midfielder who is coming to the end of his contract in 2022 …

🎙 @FabrizioRomano : “PSG is working on something important next summer! They want to do something important in the midfield. “ (Twitch) – Football News (@ActuFoot_) October 5, 2021