Since noon yesterday and the first extracts unveiled by RMC, before the Team unveiled its interview last night, Kylian Mbappé has returned with force to the center of the news. The PSG striker did not mince words on his desires to start and his future. And inevitably, the Madrid press is drinking whey this morning, after having hoped throughout the summer for Mbappé’s arrival at Real Madrid.

“In July, I told PSG that I wanted to leave,” Marca retains for his front page while the daily AS, for its part, retains its more specific attachment to the Merengue club. “I would only have gone to Real Madrid,” said Mbappé of last summer. An enthusiasm of the Madrid press which contrasts with a certain indifference of the Catalan media, which only refers on the sly to the bomb of the Parisian attacker.

Headlines of the Spanish press

