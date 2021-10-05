Zapping Goal! Football club Mbappé – Haaland: the duel in figures

On Messi

“Already, it should be noted that this is a great recruitment. I never imagined him coming here! He is one of the few players that I put in an “impossible that I play with him” box. For me, he was never going to leave Barcelona. I savor every moment next to him. We must never forget that it remains a privilege. He is someone who loves football. He talks to everyone, he tries to fit in in his own way, even if he’s a little shy. But in the field, he is not shy. (Laughs.) When you have Messi in your team, you know he has to do a little less to have more juice and be more lucid to score. So if you have to go, you go. There is no problem, it is an established hierarchy. Me, I agree to run when Messi is walking, no problem! It’s Messi, anyway! (Smiles.) ”

About Neymar

“” This tramp, he does not give me the pass, “Yes, yes, I said it. Now, these are things that happen all the time in football. It just doesn’t have to be something left. That’s why, immediately afterwards, given the extent of it, I spoke with him about it. We have already exchanged a lot of words like that in the past and it will continue, because we want to win, but there must not be a certain resentment. There is none at all because I respect the player and the man and I admire what he is. But now, I was not happy with a pass. One day it happened to me too, I did not pass the pass and he was not happy. But there is no problem. “