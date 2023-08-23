Luis Enrique wanted the players to choose. The first election, by show of hands, was canceled, but the secret one reaffirmed the confirmation of the Brazilian, already with the armband last season

Alexander Grandesso – paris

Being captain of France does not give PSG guarantees of leadership. At least this is what emerges from the vote held in the Parisian locker room to decide who to assign the armband for the season that has just begun. A first round had been canceled because it was organized by a show of hands. So we moved on to secret voting, to guarantee an election free from conditioning, but the response remained the same: Marquinhos captain. Not Mbappé, who arrived last, as reported by RmcSport.

pressures — So this is the result of the election desired by Luis Enrique, who has pulled himself out of the potential quarrels of a diatribe of high political value, especially in a locker room where a profound turnover is underway, with a consequent rearrangement of alliances and power struggles. “They choose among themselves,” the Spanish coach had declared about ten days ago. And so it was. Only not everything went as planned. In fact, the first election was annulled, because it was too exposed to possible pressure, with a spontaneous vote with an uncovered face. Difficult, at first glance, to go against the captain of the last three seasons, Marquinhos, placed on the bench on the first day, returned to the head with an armband on the second, despite his closeness not only to Messi, but above all to Neymar, not certainly friends of Mbappé, and both downloaded by PSG. See also "Piqué shamed Shakira's children": unexpected reaction of the ex-soccer player

outcome — Thus, some players complained about it to the managers and a more formal consultation was carried out, to respect the secrecy of the vote, guaranteeing it personal and free from any influence. Perhaps a way to also accommodate the new balances induced by the market, with the arrival in the locker room, among other things, of two other French world champions such as Dembélé and Lucas Hernandez, very close to Mbappé. But in the end, the second round also gave the same result: Marquinhos captain. And Danilo Pereira, on the field with the wing on his season debut, his first deputy. Third, Kimpembe, despite not playing for months due to injury. Fourth and last the captain of France, Mbappé. Whether this outcome will have any effect on his future career choices remains to be seen.