The Paris Saint-Germaineliminated from the French Cup in the round of 16 by Olympique Marseille (2-1), gave up their first title of the season, lost the option of adding trophy poker to their showcases and will have to focus on winning the League and the Champions League to qualify for the treble (he won the French Super Cup in summer).

A spectacular goal from Ruslan Marinovsky ended the superiority of the Parisian team in all competitions.

Until now it had been going steadily, with some fissures but no notable water leaks. Hardly anyone was capable of coughing up the almighty PSG, who finally got down on one knee in a classic that disappointed.

With the Stade Vélodrome full to the brim, both Igor Tudor’s team and Christophe Galtier’s offered a show that could be extrapolated to an anticipated final and in which there was a team, andhe Olympique Marseille, that beforehand he had more needs than his rival.

Eliminated from the Champions League, without a presence in the Europa League and eight points away from Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1, the Cup was the burning nail that Marseille had to cling to.

Hard blow for PSG

Opposite, PSG still did not know the taste of an elimination. won the French Super Cup in the summer at Nantes (4-0), they qualified for the Champions League round of 16 (they will face Bayern Munich) and lead Ligue 1 with an iron fist.

And, although on some occasions, throughout the course he has offered some doubt, until this Wednesday he had not suffered any level shock.

Without kylian mbappe -injured-, had to face one of the most complicated duels of the entire season. Visiting the Vélodrome is not always a tasteful dish for PSG, who jumped onto the pitch overwhelmed by the atmosphere and for half an hour was at the mercy of their rival, who did not squeeze all the juice out of his domain. Except for an early attempt by Nuno Mendes to which Pau López responded, the first stage was practically a monologue for Olympique Marseille.

The string of occasions was intense: he tried Jordan Veretout with a clear shot that went over the crossbar; later, Malinovsky forced Gianluigi Donnarumma to work hard; he also grazed Sead Kolasinac’s goal with a shot that grazed a stick; and, finally, Matteo Guendouzi, twice, met Donnarumma.

And when it seemed that calm was coming, that the storm was subsiding, Sergio Ramos appeared to complicate life for Paris Saint-Germain. Pending his renewal with the French club, he was not fine in a race with Cengiz Ünder, who beat him in speed and then fell inside the area clearly blocked by the Spanish central defender. Alexis Sánchez did not miss the maximum penalty and confirmed the good first part of Olympique Marseille, which, however, backed down in the last stage, played with fire and got burned.

After a warning from Neymar, who crashed a ball against the post, it was Sergio Ramos who equalized to correct his mistake. With a trademark header, almost in the third minute of stoppage time and after a corner taken by

Messi, matched a duel that would be decided in the second act.

The next 45 minutes, in the face of a dog, more messy and without a clear dominator, soon had another protagonist: Malinovsky. The Ukrainian once again put Olympique Marseille ahead with a spectacular surface-to-air missile, unstoppable for Donnarumma, a luxury spectator of the great goal of the Cup day in France.

His goal, in the 56th minute, knocked out Paris Saint-Germain, who had just over half an hour to avoid the trip. However, only Messi, with a deflected shot, came close to scoring and the Argentine’s was the only spark for a team that ended up surrendering to the great match against Olympique Marseille, the first executioner of the season for the Parisian team.

