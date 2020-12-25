The separation of Paris Saint-Germain and Thomas Tuchel has still not been officially confirmed. PSG striker Mbappé is already sending emotional farewell words to the coach. And a successor is apparently already ready.

D.he French soccer world champion Kylian Mbappé from Paris Saint-Germain thanked his previous coach after the media reports about the separation of the club from coach Thomas Tuchel. In a personal message in an Instagram story, the striker wrote on Christmas Eve: “Unfortunately, that’s the law of football. But nobody will forget your term of office here. ”The 22-year-old added:“ You wrote a beautiful chapter in the club’s history and I would like to thank you, Coach. ”

However, there was initially no official confirmation of the separation by the French master on Christmas Day either. According to the media, sports director Leonardo Tuchel is said to have informed about the move on Christmas Eve. Hours earlier, PSG had won 4-0 against Strasbourg on Wednesday evening, remaining one point behind leaders Olympique Lyon and Lille OSC.

The 47-year-old Tuchel took over the star ensemble from PSG in the summer of 2018 and led them into the final of the Champions League for the first time this year. The former Mainz and Dortmund coach had a contract in Paris until mid-2021. The Argentinian Mauricio Pochettino is under discussion as a possible successor.