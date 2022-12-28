Ten days after the World Cup final defeat against Argentina, Kylian Mbappé returned to scoring in Ligue 1 by scoring the decisive goal for Paris Saint Germain in the 96th minute from a penalty to beat Strasbourg 2-1. After Marquinhos’ goal in the 14th minute, the Parisians equalized on an own goal by the same Brazilian defender. Neymar was sent off during the match leaving the PSG team in ten. With this victory, PSG rise to 44 points. Lens, second with 36 points, are yet to play.