Completely surpassed, the Paris SG was a shadow in Newcastle (4-1), this Wednesday on the second date of the Championsin which the current champion Manchester City chained a second consecutive victory in Leipzig (3-1) and Barça did the same in Porto (1-0) to continue on their way firm towards eighths.

On the return of the Champions League to the effervescent atmosphere of the Saint James Park stadium, more than 20 years later, Newcastle overcame a PSG that suffered its second worst defeat in the Champions League under the Qatari era, after the comeback in 2017 at the Camp Nou against Barça (6-1).

Paraguayan Miguel Almirón (17) scored Newcastle’s first goal in Europe’s premier competition after local legend Alan Shearer’s against Inter Milan in March 2003.

Ladies and gentlemen, there is a goal from Miguel Almirón 🇵🇾 for the Champions League. He is the third in his last four games in a Newcastle shirt. Thus he signed the 1-0 vs. PSG.pic.twitter.com/hbvit3YS4U — VarskySports (@VarskySports) October 4, 2023

Dan Burn (39), Sean Longstaff (50) and Fabian Schõr (90+1) completed the English rout. Frenchman Lucas Hernández had reduced the difference in the 56th minute for PSG, who will host AC Milan (3rd, 2 points) on October 25.

Luis Enrique had stated the day before that this match in an erupting stadium would allow us to see what PSG was made of.

According to what has been seen, the entire French capital, with a renewed squad after the marches of Messi, Neymar and Verrattihe still has a lot to prove to be able to proclaim himself a serious contender to win his first ‘Orejona’.

In the other match in that evenly matched group F, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan failed to break the initial 0-0 lead.

With their first point, Dortmund is last in the group and AC Milan is third after this second goalless draw.

City ‘in extremis’



Manchester City, current champion of the Champions League, won in Leipzig (3-1) with two goals in the final stretch of the match, placing themselves at the top of Group G of the Champions League.

The ‘Citizens’ opened the scoring through Phil Foden (25). Loïs Openda equalized for the German team after the break (48), but the Argentine Julián Álvarez (84) and Jérémy Doku (90+2) gave the current Premier League champion their second victory in two games in the continental tournament.

Coach Pep Guardiola was satisfied after his team’s victory.

The current champion leads the group with three points ahead of second-placed Leipzig. Behind them, Young Boys and Red Star Belgrade are tied in 3rd and 4th position with a single point after their 2-2 draw in the duel played on Wednesday in Serbia.

“We played really well, I’m happy to have the six points, it’s a step towards qualification,” said Guardiola.

Four teams with six points



Like City, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, who won on Tuesday, the fourth team with six points after two games is FC Barcelona.

Barça, who have also not conceded a goal, achieved a hard-fought victory on Wednesday in Porto by 1-0, in group H.

After a first half with hardly any opportunities for both teams, it was Ferran Torres (45+1) who scored the winning goal for the Blaugrana team after a robbery in the center of the field Ilkay Gundogan, author of the assist to the Spanish attacker. “Football is also about this, taking advantage of rival mistakes“Ferran analyzed Movistar+ after the match.

Xavi Hernández’s team, which was celebrating its 100th game as Barça coach, added its second victory that allows it to lead the league alone, with three points ahead of the Portuguese team and the Shakhtar Donetskwho won hours before in their visit to Antwerp by 3-2.

And Atlético de Madrid defeated Feyenoord with great suffering (3-2). The ‘Colchoneros’ found themselves behind on the scoreboard on two occasions, but thanks to a double from Álvaro Morata, another goal from Antoine Griezmann and thanks to Jan Oblak’s saves, they took the three points.

The people of Madrid are leaders of their group, with the same points as the lazio of Rome (2nd, 4 points), specialist in added time: after having tied against Atlético with a header goal from their goalkeeper, again in the throes of the match the lazio scored before him Celtic through the Spanish Pedro (90+5). The Uruguayan Matías Vecino had done it before.

