Within Manchester City, they are considering an important cleanup of the squad for next season. The club knows that there are several players who are not performing as well as they did in previous years, as well as others who value a future outside the club on their own account. Thus, it should not be surprising if Guardiola’s team suffers at least three casualties, which, as always, they will seek to replace on the market with the best footballers on the planet in different positions on the field.
One of the players on the tightrope is the center-back Aymeric Laporte. The Spaniard has not been the imposing defender he was years ago, this season he has been relegated to the bench and cannot compete for the starting job with Aké, Ruben Dias, or newcomer Akanij. For this reason, both the player and the club consider that the best thing for both parties is to sign the transfer in the summer market and PSG is very attentive to this situation.
Those from the capital of France, who have already signed Skrinniar, want another central weight for the following course. The club is ready to end its relationship with Sergio Ramos, they have also lost a lot of confidence in Kimpembe, for which they look favorably on trying to sign the City defender, since it is clear that beyond the fact that he is not living his best moment, It is a proven quality defender. Laporte’s price could be around the minimum of 50 million euros.
