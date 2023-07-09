Finally good news for Sergio Rico. The goalkeeper was the victim of an accident after falling from his horse and ended up in a medically induced coma but the worst was over and he was finally released from hospital today. So now the extreme defender of Psg he will return to his home where he will continue the rehabilitation process, waiting to understand which direction his career will take. Meanwhile, according to the theAthletic, Sergio has lost more than 20 kilos and 30% of his muscle mass. But he is lucky to still be alive, even from a neurological point of view, given the extent of the accident and the horse’s kicks in the head.