Sergio’s conditions remain serious Rico Spanish goalkeeper of PSG who on May 28 had been rushed to hospital in Seville . The Parisian goalkeeper had been the victim of a horse accident sustaining a serious head injury while participating in the pilgrimage organized in the Andalusian village of El Rocio.

As reported this morning by Le Parisien, after the positive developments communicated last Wednesday, the Spaniard’s health has deteriorated. Sergius Rico is back in a coma, has been sedated by the doctors of the “Virgen del Rocio” of Seville, after the improvements reported during the week. “He is sedated again and remains in serious condition“, so says the bulletin issued by the hospital.