PSG, Sergio Rico comes out of a coma after a serious horse accident. Wife: “Let’s see the light”

“Let’s see a little more light at the end of the tunnel”. Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico has come out of a coma following a serious riding accident in late May. This was confirmed by his wife Alba Silva, who thanked the hospital and health personnel for the “incredible” work. “We are continuing to take small steps forward, we see a little more light at the end of the tunnel,” she told the Spanish press. “I knew from the start that Sergio wouldn’t give up, he’s a champion.”

The reserve goalkeeper of the French champions had been in an induced coma since May 28, following a bad accident on horseback during the pilgrimage to El Rocìo, in the Spanish province of Huelva.

According to the Spanish press, the doctors decided to remove the sedation over the weekend. The footballer, victim of a cranial-brain trauma, would have even reopened his eyes and recognized some relatives, communicating with them through the use of his hands. Last Sunday, team-mate Fabiàn Ruiz dedicated Spain’s victory in the Nations’ League to him. “It’s for you my friend”, the message he wore written on the shirt. “A lot of strength, Sergio Rico”.