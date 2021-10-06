Three months after signing for PSG, Sergio Ramos has still not played a single match in his new colors.

Sergio Ramos in Paris, things are slowly but surely starting to turn into a fiasco. And for good reason, the former Real Madrid captain has still not played a single match with PSG. Already subscribed to the infirmary, the Spanish international has to deal with permanent muscle pain, which constantly delays his return to competition. In the meantime, the Marquinhos-Kimpembe defense continues the matches and logically, the more the weeks go by, the more difficult it will be for Sergio Ramos to gain a starting place when he returns. In an interview with Movistar during this international break, Mauricio Pochettino has also put pressure on Sergio Ramos.

“Maybe the reality of Sergio Ramos is different from that of 2014, or that of Messi and Neymar. These footballers are great champions but they have to get used to reality. We all have in mind that they have been the best, but they have to be at their level. If they get that tag back, of course we can accomplish anything. But the fight begins to find the best version of each. The orchestra must be fair ” launched Mauricio Pochettino, who will certainly relish the leadership role Sergio Ramos has to occupy in the dressing room, but who would also like to be able to use the former Real Madrid captain on the pitch. During this interview with the Spanish television channel, Mauricio Pochettino also briefly mentioned his trio of stars composed of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé.

Pochettino talks about his trio of stars in attack

“What they appreciate the most is spontaneity. They are not looking for a referent, they are looking for the natural. That you can establish a relationship of trust in which you feel free to tell him what you think about it and vice versa. The coach must seek this complicity with the player and not deceive him. Then, in the locker room, privileges are granted by the nature of the other. They are big names, but the collective performance is the one that will give you the possibility of winning ” launched Mauricio Pochettino, who will be eagerly awaited after the international break when his Paris Saint-Germain team bowed to everyone’s surprise against Stade Rennais on Sunday afternoon at Roazhon Park. The first defeat of the season for PSG, which was the ultimate unbeaten team in Ligue 1 since Marseille had lost the previous weekend against Lens.