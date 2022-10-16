PSG hit Ligue 1 and after beating Olympique de Marseille they are the sole leader of the championship and leave one of the rivals for the title 6 points behind. The Parisians received the Marseille team in their fiefdom to celebrate the French Classic and the match did not disappoint.
Despite Neymar’s goal at the end of the first half, both teams had chances and controlled the game in phases. The game ended with possession divided practically 50% and both Donnarumma and Pau López had work under the sticks.
The match was hotly contested, but Neymar’s individuality decided the match, as the Marseilles were unable to score.
In the second half the visitors had the opportunity to tie the match, but Gigot’s expulsion deprived them of maintaining that superiority they were achieving over PSG.
Despite the numerical superiority, the Parisians would not be able to impose themselves to a great extent on Olympique de Marseille, and although they had opportunities to put more land in the middle of the scoreboard, the match ended in 1-0.
Messi had a quiet game and was substituted in the 79th minute, but considering that he had a minor injury, it is understandable that he was lacking in rhythm and had to rest. PSG already has 29 points with this victory and begins to leave their pursuers behind, we will see if they are capable of maintaining this dynamic.
#PSG #secures #lead #beating #Olympique #Marseille #goal #Neymar
