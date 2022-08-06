PSG warns Clermont with an away win. The Parisians have already successfully beaten Nantes in the Super Cup, and with this victory they confirm that they are in great shape. Mbappé was absent again due to suspension, so it remains to be seen how the team behaves with the star trident, but in the meantime, Galtier’s men are very strong.
The first goal was not long in coming and Neymar finished off a good collective play in the 9th minute, which left the Parisians with everything to face. PSG did everything well, drying up all of Clermont’s opportunities with solvency, pressing to quickly regain possession and continue attacking, playing with speed in the final meters and keeping the ball in their own half with a break to control the times.
This caused PSG to reach the rival area with danger and in minute 28 Hakimi would make the second that made everything very difficult for a Clermont that was widely surpassed. Before the break Correa would do the third that would practically sentence the match.
Even so, the second half would remain, where the Parisians would continue with the recital. Messi began to dance on the pitch and was able to win the goal prize on two occasions before the end of the match. The Argentine star scored in 80 and 86 to round off a frightening win, both in France and outside the Gallic country.
