PSG: After eliminating Bayern in a championship quarter-final in the Champions League, the Parisian team returns to its reality in Ligue 1, in which he is second to four points behind Lille. Winning today is a must, a necessity to fight for the league. The data favors you. They are undefeated against Saint Étienne in the last 15 games. Special care must be taken at the beginning of the match, since he has lost more than one at home when he was behind on the scoreboard. Neymar is not available after being sent off in the last game. Neither will Keylor Navas, Paredes, Gueye, Diallo or Marquinhos.

As to follow. Mbappe. With the loss of Neymar today he will be the team leader in a very important game.