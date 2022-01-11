The soap opera of the renewal of Ousmane Dembélé it remains, at the moment, an enigma. Although the negotiations for the renewal of the French international for Barcelona are at a standstill, the newspaper L’Équipe does not rule out a new meeting in the coming weeks that can resolve your situation.

Meanwhile, several European clubs rub their hands for the future of the still player of the Barcelona. Although PSG was one of the teams that were in the bidding, The Parisian team, after a long and careful reflection, has decided to discard its incorporation as of June. It is not among the priorities of Leonardo and the club has rejected any approach to the footballer’s agents.

Xavi’s management with Dembélé

Moussa Sissoko, agent of the footballer, has taken the floor in the prestigious French media talking about the negotiation: “Often when we talk about renewal we talk about money, but it is not only about that. It is also the management of their day to day. This sports management, entering without training right after COVID, is really difficult for us to understand”.

It seems clear that Sissoko did not like that Ousmane reappeared for the cup match against Linares, where he was decisive, on the other hand. In addition, to his circle of trust, he adds L’Équipe, Nor did they like the fact that they played a game that, for them, was designed to help the players regain confidence.

Right now, one of the candidates to take over the services of Ousmane Dembélé is Chelsea. According L’Équipe, The French winger has not internally hidden his desire to play in the Premier League and Tuchel knows him well from his time at Dortmund. However, no scenario can be ruled out between now and the end of the season, including a renewal of the attacker with the Barcelona.