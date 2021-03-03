The most successful PSG in recent years keep getting the three points by inertia. Today, without Neymar, Mbappé and Di María, the Parisian team won by the minimum to a good Bordeaux that was superior after Pablo Sarabia’s goal. The Spanish gave the victory of his team with a beautiful goal that allows PSG to follow in the wake of Lille, the brand new leader of Ligue 1.

Without Neymar and Di María injured, without Mbappé sanctioned and without Moise Kean, positive last minute, the Ligue 1 champion faced a cheating match in Bordeaux. They faced an injured rival, with internal problems in the locker room (Koscielny publicly reproached Ben Arfa for his commitment to the team), but that he already knew what it was like to score against PSG this season. Pochettino drew the best eleven he had available, with Rafinha as playmaker with Draxler and Sarabia.

PSG did not notice excessively the losses of its two bastion players, Mbappé and Neymar. The first 20 minutes of the Parisians at the Matmut Atlantique were of a great level, suffocating his rival with very intense pressure in the first few meters and moving the ball from side to side very fast through a great Rafinha. Precisely it would be the ex of Barcelona who would generate the 0-1, after a great oriented control that enabled Draxler on the left wing and that Sarabia took advantage after a great drag from Icardi to Koscielny.

However, the good minutes of PSG evaporated little by little. Bordeaux decided to advance lines and began to add several arrivals. In fact, he went into the break with more shots than his rival (7-6), although none of his chances bothered Keylor Navas. Pochettino did not know how to adjust the intense pressure from Gasset and the Parisians finished they went to the changing room tunnel thanking the referee’s whistle.

PSG gradually fell into the inertia of having the result in favor and in the initial section of the second part it was closed in its field. Bordeaux did not cease its intense pressure with which it had ended the first half and continued to weave transitions, although all with the same result. It was the 60th minute and Keylor had not yet intervened despite the good intentions of the Bordeaux team.

Gasset decided to put Ben Arfa in to give Bordeaux more dynamism and the former PSG player was able to tie the game, but his right-footed shot skimmed the post. Pochettino started Ander Herrera to win an asset in midfield and the reigning Ligue 1 champion began to slow down the rhythm of the match, preventing the attacks of his rival and securing three vital points in the fight for the title.

The Lille secures the leadership in the discount

Two goals from Jonathan David in injury time gave Lille victory against weak Marseille, who received 20 shots and did not give opposition in the last game before the arrival of Sampaoli. Northerners are leaders with two points of advantage over PSG and, with ten games to go, they have Ligue 1 on track.