Joan Laporta’s FC Barcelona is getting used to living on the edge of a knife. It already cost him God and help to get the guarantee, closing it at dawn in a lawyer’s office, he also lived to the limit of the paroxysm to give up Griezmann and get Luuk de Jong, in a three-way play that was signed when they were missing seconds to the final chime, and now he is about to achieve another feat with the sword of Damocles under his neck, in an operation where Ousmane Dembélé and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang are immersed.

According to various media from France and AS has been able to confirm, PSG would have contacted the French striker and Barcelona to negotiate a possible departure for the player. With just over 24 hours to go, it is the first formal offer that the Blaugrana club has received in this winter market for the winger. Both Barcelona and PSG and the player are interested in closing this operation in the next few hours. For the director of football, Mateu Alemany, it would be the perfect formula to lighten the wage bill, take a brownie from Xavi Hernández by having a player that the club wants in the stands, and it would also open the doors to bring the Gabonese striker of Arsenal. For the French club, the operation also seems exemplary, since it would be done with the services of a player with maximum potential, practically free, and on the eve of Real Madrid’s tie in the Champions League, while for the player it would be opening the doors to a new possibility in his career to reclaim his full potential.

Evidently, time is running against this operation, which has to be closed in just over 24 hours, and that it has many complexities to deal with. But it has the factor in its favor that all the parties are interested in their ending in a good way.

If finally, Barcelona closes Dembélé’s exit, it would immediately activate plan B. As we anticipated in AS, The signing of striker Aubameyang is fully agreed with Arsenal, with a loan for the next six months with no mandatory purchase option. Likewise, there would also be a small margin of maneuver to obtain the services of Ajax’s Argentine left back, Nicolás Tagliafico, also in the form of a loan until June 30.

Di Maria or Bernat, Barça’s requests in the Dembélé operation

The speed with which the news at ‘Can Barça’ is developing allows little time for reflection. If a few hours ago we reported the call from the general director of PSG, Leonardo, making a formal offer to Barcelona to take Ousmane Dembélé in the winter market, now a further step has been taken, by giving the Blaugrana club the names of two players to make the operation cheaper. And it is that the club has valued the striker at around 20 million euros, for which it considers compensation necessary.

As AS has learned, there are two names that they like, and a lot, in the technical secretariat as possible barter options. The first is the left side Juan Bernat, who would kill two birds with one stone, the left wing would be reinforced with a proven player and also could be consolidated as a real alternative to Jordi Alba beyond June 30. You have to remember that Bernat (28 years) he is not a starter at PSG, by what surely the option of an exit to the FC Barcelona would be of his liking. The footballer, with a cost of 12 million, according to the ‘Transfermarkt’ website, ends his contract on June 30, 2025.

The other name that has been put on the table is the Argentine international Angel Di Maria, although in your case it seems much more complicated. first because He is a player who is having a leading role and second for his aspirations to win the Champions League. In any case, Dembélé’s landing could complicate his starting role by playing in the same position. In addition, the fact that his contract ends on June 30 could facilitate an exit, also thinking that at 33 years old he could sign his last great professional contract.

Who has been ruled out is the option of striker Mauro Icardi. And it is that the attacker does not enter into the plans of Xavi, as If Dembélé’s departure is confirmed, the chosen 9 would be Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, with whom a full agreement has already been reached. The striker of Arsenal presents himself as the chosen one after falling the number one candidate, the attacker of the Juventus, Alvaro Morata.