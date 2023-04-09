After two knockouts in a row, the Parisians won 2-0 on the French Riviera with goals from Messi and Ramos, but the blue goalkeeper has to put on a show

Perhaps he will not have shone, much less dominated, suffering the assaults of Nice, saving himself with saves from Donnarumma. But in the end PSG stopped the bleeding and after two consecutive defeats they returned to smiling on the French Riviera. Not with Mbappé, strangely without shots on target, but with Messi and Ramos, those who in theory are no longer so welcome in the capital. In the meantime, however, PSG are back to +6 on Lens, their next opponent on the calendar.

PITCHES — This is why the club of the Emir of Qatar could not afford lapses in concentration. PSG took the field with a 3-5-2, well contained by the hosts, passing from 3-4-1-2 to 4-5-1, without fearing the Parisian stars. Mbappé is neutralized by Mendy and Ndayishimiye, with the contribution of Todibo, so it’s up to Messi to get tricky with a couple of shots (3′ and 11′). But it was Pereira who came close to scoring, hitting the post with a header from Mendes’ cross from the left. Where does the opening goal come from, again with the Portuguese who this time finds Messi who signs his 14th seal in Ligue 1 with his left foot. See also Monza - Atalanta: Live Serie A Football 05/09/2022 | The Gazzetta dello Sport

SHOW — Then it’s Donnarumma show who saves first on Pepé (43′) and then on Moffi (45′). And at the start of the second half he is saved in sequence by the crossbar and the post on Dante’s conclusion, with the ball not completely crossing the goal line by a trifle (6′). Gigio always closes the door in the face of Moffi (6′), Ndayishimiye (14′) and Todibo (25′). So PSG can become ruthless and double their lead in the 31st minute: corner from Messi and head from Ramos, the 109th seal in his career. Even so, three crucial points arrive for PSG, still recovering, but who can breathe, awaiting the exam with Lens.

April 8 – 11.29pm

