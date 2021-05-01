PSG managed to remove the thorn of losing during the week against Manchester City and beat Lens 2-1, allowing them to win the lead before Lille-Nice. The Parisians managed to take all three points thanks to goals from Neymar and Marquinhos, although they suffered against an opponent who competed during the 90 minutes. Without Mbappé and with the Champions hangover, Pochettino made rotations today. Draxler, Sarabia, Icardi, Danilo, Dagba or Diallo were in the game against a Lens who was fighting to get into Europa League positions.

The northern team left a great impression in Paris, constantly generating danger, reaching the wings with ease, although with the bad luck of going to rest with 1-0 against. Without being a great version of PSG, the Parisian team took advantage of an error by Facundo Medina to go with an advantage on the scoreboard at half-time. Neymar, who was the best of Pochettino’s in the first half, was fed by an indecision of the Argentine central defender and beat Faríñez with ease.

The Venezuelan avoided the 2-0 before the break with a magnificent save point-blank to Sarabia. The rhythm that had been lacking in the first half contrasted with the beginning of the second half. With a Lens launched on the attack and taking control, PSG managed to score 2-0 thanks to Marquinhos, who, like against City, finished off a corner thrown by Neymar at the near post. With no time to breathe, Lens closed the gap on a good Ganago goal one minute after Marquinhos’ goal. The match was completely broken in the final stretch and PSG was able to increase their lead, but the referee annulled Icardi’s goal for Verratti’s offside.

#PSG #redeems #Lens