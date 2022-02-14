Psg-Real Madrid TV and streaming, where to see it on Mediaset

Paris Saint Germain-Real Madridwhat a show the eighths of Champions League. Tuesday, February 15, on Channel 5 at 21.00 the match valid for the first leg of the round of 16 will be broadcast. The race will also be visible live streaming on sportmediaset.it. From the Parco dei Principi in Paris the stellar challenge between the Psg of the trident Neymar, Mbappè And Messi against the blancos coached by the former Carlo Ancelotti.

Commentary by Psg-Real Madrid entrusted to Riccardo Trevisani with the technical comment of Massimo Paganin. On Mediaset Infinity pre-match with Benedetta Radaelli with guest in the studio Mino Taveri. Following, always on the flagship Mediasetrich post-game conducted by Alberto Brandi with guests in the studio Massimo Mauro, Christian Panucci, Sandro SabatiniAnd Graziano Cesari for all cases from slow motion. There will be images, highlights and goals from the other eighth-final scheduled “Sporting Lisbon-Manchester City“.

In order not to miss a minute of the Champions League show, another three round of 16 scheduled (15 and 16 February) will be visible in live streaming on the platform Mediaset Infinity. And thanks to the “Direct Champions” option it is possible to enjoy all the goals in real time.

Wednesday, February 16, on Mediaset Infinity broad summary of “Inter-Liverpool”With the study conducted by Benedetta Radaelli, with Riccardo Ferri, Stefano Sorrentino, Mino Taveri and Graziano Cesari.

Sporting Lisbon-Manchester City TV and streaming on Mediaset Infinity

Sporting Lisbon-Manchester Citylive at 21.00, on Mediaset Infinity. Commentary: Massimo Callegari and Giancarlo Camolese. Champions live, live at 9.00 pm, on Mediaset Infinity

Salzburg-Bayern Munich tv and streaming on Mediaset Infinity

Salzburg-Bayern Munich, live at 9.00 pm, on Mediaset Infinity. Commentary: Massimo Callegari and Andrea Agostinelli.

