The Champions League is back and the round of 16 brings us a real match between Real Madrid and PSG. The Whites arrive after having an impeccable group stage, while PSG have had several ups and downs, being able to beat Manchester City, but also not beating Club Brugge. The meeting will have many attractions such as a new confrontation between Messi against Madrid, the return of Ramos, or the curiosity of Mbappé, a possible new signing for the white team. In addition, they will face a super squad, against a hard-working, compact team with great experience in this competition.
MEETING INFORMATION
Where is PSG – Real Madrid? The match will be played at the Match of the Princes, in Paris, with a capacity of 47,929 spectators.
When and what time is PSG – Real Madrid? The match is played on Tuesday, January 15 at 9:00 p.m. in Spain (2:00 p.m. in Mexico and 4:00 p.m. in Argentina and Chile).
On which TV channel can I watch PSG – Real Madrid? In Spain the match can be seen through Movistar Champions League. In Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela on ESPN Sur. And in the United States on fuboTV, TUDN USA and UniMás
Where can I watch PSG – Real Madrid ‘online’? In Spain, through Movistar+. In Mexico on HBO Max. In Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela in Star +. And in the United States through TUDN.com, Univision NOW and TUDN App
What was the last result between PSG – Real Madrid?
The last meeting between these two teams was in 2019, in which both teams drew 2-2 in a Champions League group stage match.
PSG
The only casualty of the Parisian team is Ramos, so we will have to wait for the second leg to see the former white captain play against his previous team. Neymar for his part will be available, but it is likely that Pochettino does not want to risk with the Brazilian star, since he had a serious injury in November.
REAL MADRID
The white team has all its troops available but both Benzema and Mendy arrive very fair for Tuesday’s game. Even so, due to the importance of the duel, Ancelotti is likely to call them up and play minutes. We must also remember that Militao is warned, so he will have to be careful if he does not want to be sanctioned.
PSG: Donnarumma; Achraf, Marquinhos, Diallo, Mendes; Wijnaldum, Gueye, Verratti; Messi, Mbappe, Di Maria.
Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Asensio, Vinicius, Bale.
PSG 2-1 Real Madrid
