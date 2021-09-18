Zapping Goal! Football club PSG: the figures of Georginio Wijnaldum’s career

Will Kylian Mbappé leave free PSG at the end of next season to sign for Real Madrid? As for the Spanish media, we are almost convinced of this outcome since the Parisian management refused the transfer offer of € 200 million (bonus included) made at the very end of the Mercato from the native of Bondy.

Still refusing to extend his contract at PSG, Kylian Mbappé has replaced himself in the position of the player who is waiting to see how the season will unfold before making a decision. If we are to believe the Iberian media La Razon, the World Champion still offered a conciliation on the last contractual offer made by PSG.

Mbappé would have asked for a release clause to extend to PSG

Ready to accept a new lease, Kylian Mbappé would have put forward the idea of ​​a release clause of € 80 million allowing Paris not to let him leave for free at the end of his contract. According to La Razon, Emir Al-Thani and Nasser Al-Khelaïfi would have swept this counter-proposal … Still convinced of being able to win the bet.

Still, this information should be taken with a grain of salt. Unlike Spain, release clauses are prohibited in France. On the other hand, nothing prevents signing clauses under private signature, on the basis of gentlemen’s agreements, to establish a tariff. A strategy that really did not come off at OGC Nice a few years ago …