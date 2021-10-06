Zapping Goal! Football club PSG: top 10 most expensive transfers

Kylian Mbappé (22 years old) had a lot on his conscience. After remaining silent all summer about his future and his wish to join Real Madrid in July, the PSG striker emptied his bag on his real intentions in the transfer window. The leaders of PSG, Leonardo and Nasser Al-Khelaïfi in the first place, will no longer be able to be surprised on the subject.

The case should not stop there since Paris intends to offer him a new extension offer after the international break and Real Madrid will return to the charge this winter. On the side of PSG, the hypothesis of a sling of supporters is also germinating dangerously.

The whistles against Mbappé will intensify

“The leaders are not at all happy after Mbappé’s statements. The pressure coming from the club and the supporters will be harder than ever, assures the journalist of As Jorge Picon. Pressure will intensify to publicize widespread discontent and the whistles will return even louder after the international break. Especially at the Parc des Princes. The coming weeks will be very complicated for Mbappé. On October 1, the reception of Angers will be a first test. “

Más presión sobre Mbappé En el PSG no están nada contentos con las entrevistas del francés. The presión por parte del club y de los aficionados will be ahora más dura que nunca.https://t.co/XCPZViqtUt – Madridismo al día (@MadridismoD) October 6, 2021