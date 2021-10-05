Zapping Goal! Football club PSG: the complete list of Parisians

The entire interview given by Kylian Mbappé to RMC Sport was unveiled on Tuesday. The Paris Saint-Germain striker, who has been courted by Real Madrid for several months, has spoken especially about his future. He hasn’t ruled out any possibility but wants all the rumors around him to stop.

“I learned something: the truth of yesterday, it is not that of today, it will not be that of tomorrow. You knew that Messi was going to come to play at Paris Saint-Germain, you? Truth is, I wanted to leave this summer. I don’t want to mess around with people with that. It’s tiring for everyone. I think we can create something extraordinary this year. Come and disrupt everyone with speeches, post-game interviews where we don’t even talk to you about the game, just: “So, are we going?” … No, no. “

🎙 Listen again to the exceptional interview with Kylian Mbappé by @RothenJerome and @JLTourre on our site and all podcast platforms 👇 – Rothen ignites (@Rothensenflamme) October 5, 2021