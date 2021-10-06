Zapping Goal! Football club PSG: the figures of Georginio Wijnaldum’s career

Author of 68 goals in 67 games played since his arrival at Borussia Dortmund, Erling Haaland, under contract until June 2024 with BVB, is the dream of all Europe and in particular Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester United or Manchester City.

But according to information from Bild, Ligue 1 would not particularly attract the Norwegian striker. However, playing with Lionel Messi and Neymar would not displease him. PSG, which could lose Kylian Mbappé next summer, could therefore take out the checkbook to afford the cyborg Haaland. Especially since the latter’s agent, Mino Raiola, would claim an annual salary of 50 million euros for his player.

