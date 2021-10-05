Zapping Eleven Mondial Juventus – Chelsea: the Blues to assert their status?

This is the subject everyone has been talking about since yesterday. Kylian Mbappé has clarified his situation since yesterday, on RMC then in the Team, recognizing his desires to leave Real Madrid last summer, but also a stalled extension at PSG, which has therefore not the favor of the forecasts to retain the player.

In the Team, however, Mbappé has not declared anything definitive about his future, including in Paris. “I’ve been in football long enough now to know that the truth of yesterday is not the truth of today, nor that of tomorrow. If I had been told that Messi was going to play for PSG, I would not have believed him. So we don’t know what can happen ”

The Mbappé clan is putting pressure to stay!

Doubts which perhaps find their justification in the pressure put by his own clan! According to the presenter of the show El Chiringuito, if Kylian Mbappé himself has a wish to join Real Madrid, this would not be shared by his clan who would put pressure on his side so that the French striker continues the adventure at PSG! What to draw a dramatic turn in the weeks to come?

🚨🚨 ¡¡EXCLUSIVA from @jpedrerol!! 🚨🚨 ‼ ️ “MBAPPÉ QUIERE JUGAR en el Real MADRID …” 😳😳 “Pero parte de su ENTORNO más cercano PREFERRE than RENUEVE con el PSG” #ChiringuitoWhatsApp pic.twitter.com/LlmllkVyM0 – El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) October 4, 2021