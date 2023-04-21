PSG is looking for partners for Kylian Mbappé. The club knows that today it has more options to lose Leo Messi as a free agent than to renew the Argentine. This is due to the discomfort experienced by the player and family in Paris. In the same way, the intentions of last summer are resumed, the club is tired of what Neymar does not contribute to the institution, which is why they will seek to force his transfer at all costs.
For this reason, the club has a long list of names that could arrive in the summer to be Kylian’s new members. However, all the options are complex. Since Victor Osihmen, who can be signed regardless of his price, the problem is that the player has no interest in returning to Ligue 1 in France. Another option that is almost forgotten is Rafael Leao, worse, the Portuguese does not want to leave Milan and expects a good offer to renew, thus, the market scores continue and Harry Kane gains strength in the club’s plans.
If Tottenham is left out of the Champions League, Harry will look for his departure from the club, so the Paris team welcomes his possible signing, since the Englishman is a natural scorer, his numbers are brilliant despite his drought of collective titles Therefore, they know that paying 100 million euros for their service could be a success, because in this way, Kylian would return to his natural place and the ‘hurricane’ would take the position of ‘9’.
#PSG #ready #weapons #signing #Harry #Kane
Leave a Reply