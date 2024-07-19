PSG’s present is not at all simple, the departure of Mbappé leaves the team from the capital of France as just another one within Europe, even, far from usual, this summer the sheikhs have not shown their financial potential in signings as they usually do in years past, this is because several of the best footballers on the planet do not find it attractive to go to Paris, except for one who has opened the door to change, Victor Osimhen.
Fabrizio Romano reports that the Nigerian striker has given his agents the green light to complete a move to PSG. Victor was in favour of a move to the Premier League, but the lack of interested parties in that league, coupled with his firm desire to leave Napoli, has led him to accept a return to Ligue 1, recalling that Osimhen had a stint in that league when he was much younger with Lille.
The source reports that both the player and his entourage are clear that reaching an agreement with the PSG board will be easy, as the French club is in need of his arrival and will open its wallet as much as necessary, the complex part seems to be the management between clubs, as in France they value the scorer at 100 million euros, while Napoli will not let their big star go for less than 130 million of the same currency, a financial difference that could prolong negotiations for several weeks.
