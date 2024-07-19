🚨🔴🔵 More on Victor Osimhen story from today.

Paris Saint-Germain have Osimhen’s green light to project/move, work in progress on contract details.

Negotiations between PSG and Napoli are now key part of the story, not easy.

↪️ If Osimhen leaves, Napoli will go for Lukaku. pic.twitter.com/glTmr0iZwk

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 17, 2024