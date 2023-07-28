The French striker kylian mbappe has refused to consider the proposal to play in Saudi Arabia with Al-Hilal, which had put on the table a record offer of 300 million euros to the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) that the club was willing to accept, according to the French sports press. However, the team insists on its sale now and sets a new figure for those interested, such as Real Madrid.

(It may interest you: Kylian Mbappé has already decided his future after PSG: this is the answer to Saudi Arabia)

The French striker continues these days training in the new sports city of psg in Poissy, on the outskirts of Paris, along with the rest of the dropouts from the Asian tour.

The Qatari board of the Parisian club seeks to pressure him to either extend his contract for another year, until June 2025 before July 31, or leave this summer, but with a signing. PSG thus seeks to prevent Mbappé, its flagship player, from leaving free at the end of 2024just as the striker has stated that it would be his decision, which would imply that he can sign for other teams for free.

(We recommend reading: James Rodríguez, the second search for personalities in Google Brazil)

That would mean the French capital club would miss out on the benefit of his eventual sale, after buying him for €180 million in 2017 and paying him tens of millions of euros in salary.

New price

It has now been known that the psgin his idea to sell the player now, he has set a new price for his sale.

As explained by the newspaper Marca, the French team has already let the Real Madrid that will have to disburse 250 million euros if he wants Kylian Mbappé.



However, this figure would exceed Madrid’s available finances to achieve this signing, so managers are looking for a discount.

Thus, if Madrid prepares the offer for the demanded price, Mbappé will travel immediately to Madrid. Otherwise, he would do it next season in free form.

SPORTS

More sports news