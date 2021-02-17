The future of Kylian Mbappé is still unknown, despite the praised and masterful performance of the French international at the Camp Nou. PSG is currently processing the renewal of Neymar, but one of his priorities continues to be to renew the French international, even more so after showing against Barça that he is one of the best players in the world.

In agreement with information from ‘Le Parisien’, ehe Parisian team will ask for 200 million euros for their star, who increased his value after beating Barcelona with a memorable performance. Despite ending the contract in June 2022, from Paris they consider that its price is in line with the player’s potential and that they cannot let him out for less than that astronomical amount.

As reported by ‘Le Parisien’, there is currently no club within the European organization chart that can access the aspirations of PSG. The 200 million that Mbappé costs are a determining factor in the middle of the economic crisis and with a pandemic that is also making a big dent in the economy of the clubs. What’s more the net 30 million euros that it receives per season represent another obstacle for any entity that wants to undertake its incorporation. Still, Mbappé is currently reflecting on his future and has yet to make a decision on it.