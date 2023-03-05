PSG has played all its cards for the renewal of Kylian Mbappé in the summer market. The club of the sheikhs signed one of the most lucrative contracts in the history of the sport with the player with the aim that the French striker, who was practically promised control of the future of the club in sporting terms, would give them in exchange the much desired UEFA Champions League. The same one that is played the following week against Bayern Munich.
The reality is that today more than ever Mbappé is making a difference in favor of PSG, the club of which he became the top scorer this Saturday, however, the footballer’s contract ends in 2024 and it is known that Real Madrid will once again Madrid is in his head, so the sheikhs value avoiding a free leak on that date and will be willing to finalize its sale this summer as long as the figure they expect in return is paid.
Sources in France report that PSG is more open than ever to negotiating the sale of Mbappé, especially if the club is left out of the next Champions League and the price they have set for the French striker is 200 million euros. With this they hope to recover at least what they paid Monaco at the time for their signing, since recovering what was invested in their renewal is beyond impossible, since only the loyalty bonus was also 200 million.
