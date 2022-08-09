PSG had a devastating start in Ligue 1, the Parisian team thrashed, won and liked the duel with which they begin their title defense. Although it is no secret to anyone that the obligation of the French team is to win the Champions League, while their local league should be nothing more than a formality, assessing the enormous difference in squad they have with the rest of the teams.
And the conquest of Europe will only be achieved by forming the best possible squad, for this, the club has already made several moves this summer, the most important being the renewal of Mbappé, however, they want to close a couple more signings to close the armed with Galtier’s team.
Both objectives are within Serie A and there is one closer to being fulfilled than the other, it is about Fabián Ruíz, for whom there are very advanced talks with Napoli to finalize the transfer and thus complete the assembly of the midfield. The tough task is in Milan, where the Sheikhs’ cadre have set their sights on Skriniar for central defence, however signing him involves a minimum investment of €70m and appears to be subject to Kimpembe’s departure.
#PSG #press #couple #reinforcements #close #squad
Leave a Reply